CARLOW WEATHER: Rain to continue throughout the day
Today will start off dry over most of Leinster. However, showery rain in the south will spread northwards to all areas this morning and will continue through the rest of the day.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, coolest in the east and mildest further west with light southeast or variable breezes.
Tonight, showery rain will continue for a time, but will gradually die out. It will become mainly dry with clear spells. Some dense patches of mist or fog will develop overnight. Calm with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
This morning, rain in the south & east will push northwards, turning heavy at times ☔️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 12, 2022
Some brighter intervals in the west & north ️
Rain or showers in all areas this afternoon & evening, some heavy or of hail ️
Highs: 10-15°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/2382sEm9Qv
Pollen forecast
Low today and moderate on Wednesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.