14 Apr 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy but mainly dry today with some fog patches expected later

Lili Lonergan

14 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Mainly cloudy today with just a few bright spells developing. A dry day for most apart from occasional patches of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing, turning persistent at times in the south of the province. Some mist and fog will form also in a light to moderate southerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Pollen forecast

Moderate on Thursday and Friday.

