CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy but mainly dry today with some fog patches expected later
Mainly cloudy today with just a few bright spells developing. A dry day for most apart from occasional patches of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
Cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing, turning persistent at times in the south of the province. Some mist and fog will form also in a light to moderate southerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
The sun rises over a mixed morning with dry weather in the East but a wet start in the West and especially Northwest. It will be an East/West divide today with the best of the weather in the East. pic.twitter.com/8bUxexCKFv— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 14, 2022
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
