Vigil to take place in Carlow this evening

Michael Snee, 58, and Aidan Moffitt, 42, were found dead in their own homes in the town earlier this week.
Gathering and vigils have been organised across the country in memorial of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt who were found dead in their homes earlier this week in Sligo.
A man in his 20's has been subsequently charged.
A vigil will take place at the Liberty Tree in Carlow's Potato Market, which has been organised by the Carlow Pride Festival team, at 6.30pm and all are welcome to attend and show their support.
