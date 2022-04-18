Search

18 Apr 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Scattered showers and possible hail expected today

Lili Lonergan

18 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Unsettled conditions expected this week but with good sunny spells at times. Temperatures are set to increase back to the mid-teens by midweek.

Today will start largely dry with sunny spells, but blustery showers will feed in from the west towards the afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of hail. A fresh day with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, west to southwest winds, easing later.

Scattered showers will become mostly confined to Atlantic coastal areas with largely dry conditions and long clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with grass frost developing in mostly light southwesterly breezes. Later in the night, a narrow band of rain will move into the northwest.

