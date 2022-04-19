CARLOW WEATHER: Mixed conditions today with showers and sunny spells expected
Dry this morning with sunny spells. Some showers will develop in the afternoon with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Some showers will be heavy with isolated hail.
The evening will be dry for many as showers begin to ease. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light northwest breezes.
Lingering showers will die out early tonight becoming dry and clear. Fog will likely form in many areas with calm conditions. Another cold night with a touch of grass frost possible with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.
Mostly dry this morning with frost clearing in sunshine ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 19, 2022
Cloudier in the west with showers. Further showers will develop countrywide during the day, some heavy with hail️
Highs:10-13°C ️
The evening will be dry for most as showers ease
