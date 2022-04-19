Search

19 Apr 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday April 29, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday April 29, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Tuesday April 29, 2022

19 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

The late Frank Scully

The death has occurred of Frank Scully of Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Frank Scully, (former Band Sergeant in the Band of the Curragh Command) died aged 86years on April 17, 2022 in the tender care of the staff in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Most dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Clare and Frances. Frank will be remembered with love and affection by his wife and daughters, sons-in-law Ciarán (Cawley) and Nathan (Barnes), his beloved grandchildren Oscar, Lochlann and Muireann.

Deeply regretted by his sisters and brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May the choirs of the Angels lead Frank into paradise.

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, can be made to GEMS (the Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service), St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements later on RIP.ie

The late Betty Hurley (née Collins)

The death has occurred of Betty Hurley (née Collins) of 11 Chapel Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

April 16 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at home.

Beloved wife of the late Seán and much loved mother of Jimmy, Geraldine, Mary, Susan and Noeleen.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken son, daughters, brothers John (Bestfield), Pat (New Oak), sisters Kathleen (Tahiti) and Helen (Bestfield), sons-in-law Stephen, Graham, Pat and Robert, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Stephanie, Angela, Amy, James, Philip and Pauric, great-grandchildren Kyle, Danielle, Thomas, Jeff and Zoe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Sydney and Tommy.

May Betty Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen to arrive for funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

The late Elizabeth (Betty) O'Flaherty (née Lawler)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Flaherty (née Lawler) of Sutton, Dublin / Carlow.

April 16, 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerard.

Very sadly missed by her loving children Patrick, Joseph, Noel and Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Tracey, Nuala and Niamh, her adored grandchildren Meagan, Conor, Kevin, Liam, Eoin and Joseph, sister Eileen, brothers Jackie, Denis and Tony, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, April 22, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Baldoyle on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

A live stream of Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-st-paul

