Mentoring available for Community Garden Projects as part of International Ru:Rban Project

Community Gardens across County Carlow can now avail of mentoring to support the development of capacity with their groups with the appointment of Dee Sewell from Greenside Up to the Ru:Rban Project in County Carlow.

The mentoring service will work based on two levels, firstly individuals who are involved in community gardens at all levels will have a one-to-one session to discuss concerns, opportunities, challenges, and obstacles in their involvement in development of their community garden which will be complimented by a group report for their community garden which will guide and advise on opportunities for growth.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan welcoming the new project said:

“I’m delighted that the Ru:Rban project can offer this practical support to our communities in the form of mentoring as part of their transfer roadmap process and I’d encourage anybody involved in the community garden movement in County Carlow to sign up to this mentoring.

“As a local authority the Ru:Rban project is an interesting journey which will see many benefits into the future, and I look forward to seeing the results of this project.

“In May I look forward to welcoming the Ru:Rban international partnership to County Carlow which will include delegates from across the project partners”.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, Dee Sewell, Mentor, Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Fiona O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer, Community & Amenity, Melissa Doyle, EU Projects Officer

Dee Sewell is a community-based entrepreneur based on the Carlow/Kilkenny border in Southeast Ireland. Dee created Greenside Up in 2009 to help promote the grow your own ethos and raise environmental awareness. With ten years of experience behind her, Dee has worked with a wide range of social, community and therapeutic projects in Ireland.

Trading as Greenside Up, Dee helps people to garden using organic principles, to consider biodiversity and food waste, and to live more co-sufficient lifestyles with an emphasis on social, community and therapeutic gardening.

Speaking about the project, Dee said:

“I am delighted to be appointed to work on this EU Project and I’m looking forward to working with the individuals and groups on the ground in County Carlow in order to support their development journey.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals involved in the Community Garden movement in County Carlow to have a sounding Board and advice on how their involvement in their own project can make a difference”.

The project Ru:Rban builds upon the "Management model of Urban gardens in Rome" Good Practice, to transfer to EU cities geographically distant from each other to ensure sharing of experiences to enhance the capacities of local governance.

Transfer efforts will be given to 3 distinct, interlinked, thematic components/elements that the Good Practice is divided into: Capacity building in organizing urban gardens, Inspiring and training people to manage urban gardens (Gardeners) and urban gardens governance & regulations.

Speaking about the benefits of mentoring, Melissa Doyle, EU Project Officer with the Local Enterprise Office said:

“Being mentored is one of the most valuable and effective development opportunities you can offer anybody. Having the guidance, encouragement and support of a trusted and experienced mentor can provide a mentee with a broad range of personal and professional benefits, which ultimately lead to improved performance and productivity of our community gardens”.

To register click here: https://submit.link/TB