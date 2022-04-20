Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 20, 2022

The late Edward (Eddie) Nolan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Nolan Donabate, Dublin/Myshall, Carlow.



April 19, 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic. Beloved husband of Deirdre.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Brian, Áine and Jane, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Paul, his much loved grandchildren Kate, Darragh, Aoife, Fred and Molly, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Thursday, April 21, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate on Friday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

A live stream of Eddie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam

The late May (Mary) Carroll (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Carroll (née O'Neill) of Kilcarry, Clonegal, Wexford/Dunlavin, Wicklow/Clonegal, Carlow.



Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by her husband Dan and sisters Nellie and Teresa.

Cherished mother of Breda, Mary, Ann, Bernie, Catriona, Johnny, Siobhan and Joe. May will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence with removal at 7.10pm on Wednesday to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be left in the condolence section below.