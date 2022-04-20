Search

20 Apr 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 20, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 20, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 20, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late Edward (Eddie) Nolan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Nolan Donabate, Dublin/Myshall, Carlow.

April 19, 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic. Beloved husband of Deirdre.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Brian, Áine and Jane, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Paul, his much loved grandchildren Kate, Darragh, Aoife, Fred and Molly, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Thursday, April 21, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate on Friday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

A live stream of Eddie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam

The late May (Mary) Carroll (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Carroll (née O'Neill) of Kilcarry, Clonegal, Wexford/Dunlavin, Wicklow/Clonegal, Carlow.

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by her husband Dan and sisters Nellie and Teresa.

Cherished mother of Breda, Mary, Ann, Bernie, Catriona, Johnny, Siobhan and Joe. May will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence with removal at 7.10pm on Wednesday to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be left in the condolence section below.

Community Monuments Fund grant announced for historic Carlow castle

Carlow workers laid off due to pandemic sanctions to receive special payment

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media