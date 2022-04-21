Search

21 Apr 2022

Governments approval of the drafting of a Work Life Balance Bill welcomed in Carlow

Governments approval of the drafting of a Work Life Balance Bill welcomed in Carlow

It is intended that the legislation will be passed and enacted prior to summer recess

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed Government’s approval of the drafting of the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, that will introduce new rights for parents and careers.  

The legislation, which will transpose elements of the EU Work Life Balance Directives, will provide new rights to parents and carers in order to help support a better work life balance.

Under the proposed legislation, parents and carers will see:

• A right to request flexible working, including the right to request compressed or reduced hours.
• The introduction of five days leave per year for serious medical care.
• The extension of currently entitlement to breastfeeding/lactation breaks under the Maternity Protection Acts from six months to two years.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said:

“It’s so important that parents and carers can be supported to balance their working and family lives. Through the Work Life Balance Bill, they can have peace of mind that work will allow time for the responsibilities that caring brings.

“I am delighted to see the proposals brought to Government that will complement family leave and other entitlements already in place and will provide additional flexibility.”

“The Bill will also meet commitments under the First Five Strategy and the National Strategy for Women and Girls to extend the entitlement to breastfeeding breaks and will provide additional support to women returning to work after maternity leave.”

The General Scheme will now be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for drafting of the Bill. It is intended that the legislation will be passed and enacted prior to summer recess.

Local Entrepreneurs in Carlow to be supported through new digital training programme

Public in Carlow warned to be on the lookout for certain pests this spring

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media