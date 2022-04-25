'Be part of history' - Late CAO applications for SETU accepted until May

There is still time for anyone who has not registered on the CAO to be part of history and be in with a chance of being among the first South East Technological University (SETU) first year students.

SETU will come into existence on May 1 2022 and will welcome freshers this autumn on more than 100 full-time undergraduate courses at levels 6, 7 and 8 in a number of locations across the south east.

The deadline for CAO late applications is 5pm on Sunday May 1. The CAO codes remain the same for 2022 entry to SETU as Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) i.e. a WD code for Waterford or a CW code for Carlow or Wexford.

David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at IT Carlow says that there are many different types of people who should keep an eye on the late application deadline.

“We wish to remind people who have not yet applied to the CAO and would like to keep their study and career options open to take action before 5pm on May 1 to avoid disappointment.

“A lot can change in a few months, so our advice to applicants is to keep that door open by applying for courses that match your interests. As a result of the pandemic there are many people of all ages taking a different direction in their career or looking to change the course they are on.

“Now is a good time to make a college application – you will have a few more months to decide whether to accept an offer and make a fresh start.”

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at WIT said:

“This is a momentous year for Leaving Cert students and other applicants who receive a CAO offer for a WD or CW code course later this year. Once you have made the decision to make a CAO application, our advice is to be true to yourself.

“If you make the right course choice for you personally rather than what friends or family think, you will have a more satisfying college experience. You don’t have to figure this out on your own – SETU staff will be able to help you between now and the CAO 1 July change of mind deadline.

“Any events or resources will be promoted on our websites and social media.”

People with general admission/CAO queries for SETU are welcome to contact schoolsliaison@wit.ie or caoadmissions@wit.ie for Waterford queries and schoolvisits@itcarlow.ie or admissions@itcarlow.ie for Carlow/Wexford course queries.

For a list of SETU CAO courses, see www.wit.ie/courses or www.itcarlow.ie/courses.

The late application process and change of mind facility is straightforward for applicants hoping to start in the new university. In order to be in with a chance of being offered a place at SETU, applicants need to complete their CAO application deadline by 5pm on May 1.

The CAO’s Change of Mind facility opens at 12 noon on May 5 and while some restrictions apply most applicants will be able to add or amend their course choices.

SETU is one of the few higher education institutions that considers late applications from mature students.

To be assessed as a mature applicant you must be 23 years old on or before January 1 2022 and you can apply through www.cao.ie.