Gardaí appeal for witnesses following spate of burglaries in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating a break in at a domestic garage in Quinnagh on Thursday.
A window was smashed in order to gain entry. A red/grey Paganini racing bicycle, a blue Makita angle grinder and a red and black assorted Draper tool socket set were taken. The break in occurred between midnight and 10am.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on (059) 913 6620.
Gardaí in Tullow are for information in relation to a break in at a commercial premises on Bridge St Tullow in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident occurred between 2.30am and 4am.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who might have dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Gardaí.
Gardaí are investigating the theft of oil from an oil tank on New Chapel Lane between 5pm on Friday 22 and 9am on Monday 25.
Anyone who noticed suspicious vehicles or persons in the area are asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222.
