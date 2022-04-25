Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday April 25, 2022

The late Liam Lennon

The death has occurred of Liam Lennon of Mountpleasant, Fenagh, Carlow.



Peacefully in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Liam, beloved brother of Martin, Breda & Joan. Much loved uncle of Jane, Mairead & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Wilbur, nieces, nephews, relatives & neighbours.

May Liam's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Martin's home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Liam's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://youtu.be/Cy_pIkat_8M

The late Paddy (Duffer) Kehoe

The death has occurred of Paddy (Duffer) Kehoe of 37 O'Hanrahan Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away on April 24, 2022, at University Hospital Waterford after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Karen and much loved father of Joseph and Niamh. Predeceased by his infant son Patrick and father Syl.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughter mother Nancy, brothers Larry, Syl and Johnnie, sisters Anne and Sylvia, daughter-in-law Emma, adored grandchildren Kayden, Faye and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, his colleagues and friends in Carlow County Council, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for service at 2pm.

The funeral Mass may be viewed using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-family-parish-3

The cremation service may be viewed using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium