Volunteers wanted for this years Carlow Arts Festival

The Festival will run from Thursday 9 - Sunday 12 of June 2022
Want to bump shoulders with world-renowned artists, be part of an exciting festival team and experience the best music, visual arts and theatre at close quarters?
Enthusiastic people in Carlow are needed for this years event to help before, during and after this year’s festival!
The festival cannot happen without the help of a small army of volunteers, and it is a great way to gain experience and get involved with arts, festival and event management.
CALL-OUT FOR VOLUNTEERS 2022!— CarlowArtsFestival (@CarlowArts) April 23, 2022
We need your help please... the festival cannot happen without a small army of volunteers. It's a great way to gain experience in arts and event management.
Apply: https://t.co/2nZi1ruZ9t pic.twitter.com/fTR2B8cl73
Please note that all new applicants must attend an orientation meeting and be over 18.
You can fill out an application form here and festival organisers will get in touch with you.
