CARLOW WEATHER: Largely dry and sunny today with temperatures dropping in the evening
Largely dry and sunny this morning with just the odd shower moving in from the east. Towards the afternoon, cloud will bubble up along with well scattered showers, becoming more isolated towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.
Tonight will be dry and chilly. Lowest temperatures will range between 0 to 5 degrees under long clear spells. Light easterly or variable breezes will allow some mist and hill fog to develop in places.
Some sunny spells this morning, for a largely dry morning ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2022
Cloud bubbling up during the day, with some well scattered showers in the afternoon ️
Highs: 11-16°C ️
Coolest in the east. Mildest in the west
Light east to southeast breezes
More here https://t.co/BnrVhjIGK5 pic.twitter.com/MTkuYBNmcG
Pollen forecast
High on Tuesday and Wednesday.
