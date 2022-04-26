Sinn Féin TD urges parties to back motion to scrap turf ban

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has urged TDs in Carlow to back a motion the party will bring before the Dáil next week to scrap the upcoming ban on turf.

The ban is due to come into effect from this September and would hit rural communities in Carlow with no other heating options.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said:

"Next week Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil to end the planned ban on selling turf. This ban is unfair, unworkable and will punish rural communities in Carlow with no other heating options.

"There is a cost of living crisis across the country, as energy bills have sky-rocketed and put real pressure on people's pockets. Turf has been one of the only forms of heating not to see prices spiral in recent months. The Government’s proposed plan punishes communities who rely on turf, instead of introducing measures to support communities in transitioning away from this form of heating in a way that is fair and sustainable.

"The turf ban is the wrong measure at the wrong time and will only harm ordinary families. Climate action and public health measures are vitally important and it is crucial that the government puts in place workable solutions that can bring communities along, not alienate and punish people.

“I am concerned that the proposed turf ban will hit rural communities, especially older people and households with low incomes, the hardest. The government cannot abandon communities who are already at risk of fuel poverty.

“While we recognise that it is not possible for the government to fully protect all households from every price increase, the measures announced by government to date do not go anywhere near enough in supporting families and workers, particularly in rural areas, at this difficult time. Too many people in Carlow are struggling to make ends meet and keep on top of their bills while prices sky rocket.

“I am calling on TDs in this constituency Carlow to come forward and say if they will back Sinn Féin’s motion or not.

“I am urging all TDs to back our motion next week and stand up for rural communities.”

The motion is available to view here. It will be debated in the Dáil at 17:40 today, Tuesday April 26.