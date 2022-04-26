Search

26 Apr 2022

Safety cameras automatically informing Gardai of speeding offences go live next week

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Safety cameras automatically informing Gardai of speeding offences will go live next week. 

The launch of Ireland’s first mainline motorway average speed camera safety system will take place on Monday April 25 at 7am, covering the distance between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on the M7 motorway in Tipperary. 

Drivers using this section of the motorway will notice large yellow poles with cameras, which will monitor at all times without any flashing lights or other operational indications. 

Once the system determines a vehicle has exceeded the speed limit - 120km/h on the motorway - it will automatically create a record which will be transmitted to An Garda Síochána for action. 

Penalties include a Fixed Charge Notice fine of €80 and three penalty points. 

According to Gardai, a pilot scheme for the system successfully showed a reduction in speed and increase in compliance from motorists. 

Compliance with the 120km/h motorway speed limit before the pilot was below 70% and approximately 90% afterwards. 

News

