Bridge in Carlow closed due to flooding
Carlow County Council has notified the public that the bridge in Rathvilly is closed due flooding following a burst water main.
Roads are closed off near the bridges and diversions are now in place.
The council is advising people to avoid the area where possible.
The bridge is expected to re-open this evening.
