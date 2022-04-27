Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday April 27, 2022

The late Sandra Sagar (née Coburn)

The death has occurred of Sandra Sagar (née Coburn) of Athy, Kildare / Bagenalstown, Carlow



Peacefully on April 25th, 2022 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Paddy & Kathleen Coburn.

Sandra, was a much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her husband Peter, daughter Orlaith, brother Padraig, sister-in-law Marion, nieces Anna & Grace, aunts, uncles, relatives and her many friends.

May Sandra Rest In Peace.

Sandra's funeral will take place in England.

Funeral Arrangements Later on RIP.ie

The late Anne Reilly (née Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Anne Reilly (née Dwyer) of 'St Judes' Millbrook Road, Oldcastle, Meath / Tullow, Carlow.



April 25 2022. Peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and sons Marty and Ken.

Her gentle presence will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Ger, daughters Una and Grainne, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Adrienne and Elaine, grandchildren Hannah, Roisin, Emmet, Shauna and Sean, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning April 28, from Gibney’s Funeral Home Oldcastle to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Oldcastle for funeral mass at 11am, burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link - https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle.

The late Sean Foley

The death has occurred of Sean Foley of Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow



Suddenly in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny

Funeral arrangements later on RIP.ie

The late James (Jimmy) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Fitzpatrick of Rathlyon, Tullow, Carlow



April26, 2022 peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary-Jo, brother- in-law Jim, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours, carers and many good friends.

May Jimmy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Burke McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow, from 4pm to 7.45pm on Wednesday to arrive at Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for Reception prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial thereafter in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Mass will be streamed on the following link:

https://tullowparish.com/

The late Michael (Mick) Doran

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Doran of Ballyhade, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow.

April 26, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The Spinal Unit, The Mater Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Teresa and son of the late Mikie and Phil.

Mick will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Niamh, sons Michael and Brian, partner Bridget, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Diane, grandchildren Ciarán, Sorcha, Sean and Mikie, sisters Eileen and Anne, brothers Patrick, Jimmy, David, Sean and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill's Funeral Home, Bennekerry on Wednesday from 2.30pm concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Bennekerry arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank most sincerely the doctors, nurses and staff at The Spinal Unit, The Mater Hospital for their wonderful care of Mick.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00a.m. can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyK61r70_2E