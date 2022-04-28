Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 28, 2022
The late John A. Byrne
The death has occurred of John A. Byrne of Lawson House Nursing Home, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Carlow.
Dearly loved father of Mary and Lorraine, loving brother of Imelda, Matthew (predeceased by his wife Margaret, granddaughter Emma, great-granddaughter Chloe, brothers Paddy and Jimmy).
Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister, brother, sons-in-law, grandchildren Andrea, Triona, Rachel and Blainthaid, great-grandchildren Nicole, Kaytlin and Erin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, his special friend Peggy and her family Agnes, Michael and Alla, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May he Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Browne's Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Thursday April 28, from 4pmuntil 6pm with removal on Friday April 29 at 9.30am to St. Aidan's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Trocaire.
The late Eileen Evans (née Fahey)
The death has occurred of Eileen Evans (née Fahey) of England and formerly of Ballinagrane, Borris, Carlow.
Pre - deceased by her son Lee, parents Tom and Ellen, brother Jim and sister Statia. Sadly missed by her brothers Pierce, Tom, Jack, Martin, Mo and Joe, sisters Margaret, Bunny, Kathy and Christina.
Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Church, Borris, for requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart cemetery, Borris.
Click here to view requiem mass
