Search

28 Apr 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 28, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 28, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday April 28, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The late John A. Byrne

The death has occurred of John A. Byrne of Lawson House Nursing Home, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Carlow.

Dearly loved father of Mary and Lorraine, loving brother of Imelda, Matthew (predeceased by his wife Margaret, granddaughter Emma, great-granddaughter Chloe, brothers Paddy and Jimmy).

Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister, brother, sons-in-law, grandchildren Andrea, Triona, Rachel and Blainthaid, great-grandchildren Nicole, Kaytlin and Erin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, his special friend Peggy and her family Agnes, Michael and Alla, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Browne's Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Thursday April 28, from 4pmuntil 6pm with removal on Friday April 29 at 9.30am to St. Aidan's Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Trocaire.

The late Eileen Evans (née Fahey)

The death has occurred of Eileen Evans (née Fahey) of England and formerly of Ballinagrane, Borris, Carlow.

Pre - deceased by her son Lee, parents Tom and Ellen, brother Jim and sister Statia. Sadly missed by her brothers Pierce, Tom, Jack, Martin, Mo and Joe, sisters Margaret, Bunny, Kathy and Christina.

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Church, Borris, for requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart cemetery, Borris.

Click here to view requiem mass

Free mental health and wellbeing workshop to take place in Carlow

Road resurfacing taking place in Carlow

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media