Public encouraged to participate in 100k in 30 days to raise funds for breast cancer research

Following the success of last year’s 100K in 30 Days event, which raised €1.7 million for Breast Cancer Ireland, organisers are calling on people across Ireland to join the #pinkarmy and take part in the June event.

Registration is now open at www.100kin30days.ie.

The event, sponsored by Sherry FitzGerald, is open to everyone - runners, walkers, those in wheelchairs, families, colleagues, schools, community groups, and sports teams. 100K in 30 Days was founded by Co. Louth (Blackrock, Dundalk) couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam and launched in 2020 after Cara was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Over the last two years, 38,000 people in 36 countries have taken part raising €3million for Breast Cancer Ireland.

This has gone towards:

Equipment for a new state-of-the-art Clinical Trial Centre due to open at the new Breast Centre on the Beaumont Hospital Campus in June. This new Centre will offer truly translational medicine to patients and will change the landscape positively into the future. All of this will take place under one roof under the watchful eye of a multidisciplinary team



The Shamrock Trial – a new clinical trial into Her2+ breast cancer that is being created to examine a fourth generation drug and its effectiveness as part of the treatment plan, de-escalating the need for chemotherapy in the process



Research Nurses - supporting specialist breast research nurses in the eight designated cancer centres, whose role is to collaborate and collect patient tissue and serum samples into one large national biobank, allowing clinicians and scientists nationally to avail of the full yearly compliment (3,700) and thereby speeding up research discovery output. Before these nurses were recruited, each Centre may have had 1 paper in 18-24 months, and now in the past year one centre alone has 12 peer reviewed research papers published, activating new clinical trials



Triple-Negative breast cancer research - led by Dr Paul Mullan, from the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queens University Belfast. This research, which commenced in October 2018, is now showing very promising results in the fight against the growth and spread of the most aggressive Triple Negative Breast Cancers (TNBC’s). Research is progressing and is close to publication / clinical trial development.

Niall Carroll, Founder of 100K in 30 Days, said:

“The success of the event over last two years, throughout a pandemic, has spurred us on to make 2022 the biggest year yet.

“We all know someone who has or has had breast cancer and the purpose of 100K in 30 Days is for everyone, young and old, grandparents to grandkids, to have fun and get the daily steps in while raising much needed funds for Breast Cancer Ireland.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen €3 million raised which has gone into various research projects but it doesn’t end there. We want to keep raising money to continue these trials so we’ll continue to fund finding a cure for breast cancer.

“I’m very proud of the success the pink army has achieved to date and we’d be delighted to see new faces this year. I hope communities all across Ireland get behind it. Cancer isn’t defeated alone. It takes a village. It’s a challenge that can be done in your own time anywhere in the world and you can even get the dog involved!”

Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, said:

“We’ve seen the hugely positive impact that that funds raised from 100K in 30 Days challenge has had for Breast Cancer Ireland.

“The funds raised over the last two years have supported a number of important initiatives, most importantly, the creation of a new clinical trial, the Shamrock Trial, which will involve 80 patients around the country.

“This is a hugely significant trial, in that we’re trying to use a new fourth generation drug, where we hope, as a result, to be in a position to de-escalate the need for chemotherapy for patients and have a 100% response rate. Secondly, we’re supporting our specialist breast research nurses in each of the designated cancer centres.

“Their role is to collect patient tissue samples, into one large national bio-bank allowing clinicians and scientists to avail of larger volumes and thereby speed up research discovery output. And finally, we’re supporting our complimentary Education and Outreach programme nationally, educating women and men on the importance of good breast health.

“Breast Cancer Ireland’s vision is to seek to transform this disease from often being fatal to a treatable long-term illness that can be maintained.”

Steven McKenna, CEO of Sherry FitzGerald said:

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring 100K in 30 Days for a second year. We have 100 offices nationwide employing over 600 people and we’ll be taking part in the event in June.

“Unfortunately there are very few friends, colleagues and family members that haven’t been touched by breast cancer and we’re delighted to be involved helping to play our part to fund finding a cure for breast cancer.”

100K in 30 Days, in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland sponsored by Sherry FitzGerald, takes place over the month of June. For more information and to register, see www.100kin30days.ie.

Those who register for 100K in 30 Days and log their distances are also in with a chance to win prizes such as a €5,000 Holiday Voucher, numerous weekends away, children’s prizes, fitbit smart watches and shopping vouchers.