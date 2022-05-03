Heritage grant funding awarded to projects in Carlow
Funding of €222,065 in Heritage Council grants have been awarded to local areas in Carlow and Kilkenny.
Welcoming the news, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented:
“There are 15 heritage projects in the local area which will benefit from this grant funding in 2022. The Heritage Council has made, and will continue to make, a big impact in supporting communities and towns across Carlow and Kilkenny.
“Maintaining our local heritage is something we can all agree is vital to ensuring our communities retain their sense of identity and history. I look forward to seeing these heritage projects come to fruition in due course and I hope we will all continue to enjoy the history and wonder right here on our doorstep.”
Projects in Carlow that will benefit from the funding include:
