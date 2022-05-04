CARLOW WEATHER: Turning bright and humid today with temperatures hitting the high teens
A cloudy start today with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. However, it will brighten up and become dry by afternoon with spells of sunshine developing.
Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells, though it will turn slightly cloudier overnight. Occasional mist and fog patches will develop in light southwesterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
Any patches of light drizzle will clear this morning, to leave a mainly dry day with varying cloud & sunny spells
Feeling mild & humid with highs of 14 to 18°C but a little cooler in the N and NW in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze

Pollen forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
