Volunteers wanted for summer camp in Carlow

Carlow Summer Camp is back and looking for volunteers to help run the camp for young people aged 8-12 years.
Volunteers must be 16 years and over by July 1.
A compulsory training week will take place from July 4-8 and the camp will take place from July 11-15.
To apply please contact Aisling on 085 7132751 or Karen on 085 789 7288 or fill out a form here
