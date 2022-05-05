Search

05 May 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious traffic collision in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

05 May 2022 10:33 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Ballybannon, Co.Carlow yesterday aftenoon, Wednesday, May 4 2022.

The two vehicle collision, involving a car and truck, occurred at approximately 3pm at the junction of the L1003 and L4038.
 
The driver (woman, 40s) and passenger (female youth, teens) from the car were taken to Beaumont and Mater hospitals in Dublin with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was unharmed.
 
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is underway.
 
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.
 
Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

