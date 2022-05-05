Search

05 May 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry for the weekend ahead with high temperatures expected

Lili Lonergan

05 May 2022 11:33 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Largely settled conditions with high pressure dominating. Milder than average for the time of year with temperatures in the mid to high-teens generally.

Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. Light showery rain will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening with sunny intervals developing. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light to moderate southwest winds.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells for most. Later in the night, cloud will build in the north of the province with rain following towards morning. Continuing mild and humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Pollen forecast

Moderate on Thursday and Friday.

Friday

Tomorrow, rain will extend across the province through the morning, heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible, gradually clearing southeastwards later in the afternoon. Sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow in the clearance. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, gradually veering northwesterly behind the rain.

Mostly dry with long clear spells and just the odd stray shower on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally. Becoming quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

Saturday

Mist and fog will clear from most areas in the morning though light variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to persist through the day.

A largely dry day but becoming cloudy from the west through the morning with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Predominately dry overnight on Saturday with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Towards morning, a band of rain will move into parts of Connacht. Mild with temperatures falling to between 8 and 11 degrees. Light southerly breezes will allow some mist and fog to develop.

Sunday

A good deal of cloud at first with outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards across the country, becoming patchier as it does so. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon as good dry intervals develop.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Continuing largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle. Some mist and fog will develop again in mostly light breezes.

