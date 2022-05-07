Search

07 May 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday May 7, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday May 7, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Saturday May 7, 2022

The late Margaret Noonan (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Margaret Noonan (née O'Neill) of Blackheath, London and, Kildavin, Carlow.

Loving mother of Mark, beloved daughter of the late Julia and James O’Neill, dear sister of Catherine, Sadie, Julia, the late Pat, Matthew, Christopher and Mary. Very much missed by her son, sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service on Thursday May 12, 2022 at 1:45 pm, at Eltham Crematorium, West Chapel, Crown Woods Way, London SE9 2AZ.

Further details at https://margaretnoonan.muchloved.com

The service can be viewed online at https://watch.obitus.com/TpEVNN 

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice : https://www.communityhospice.org.uk/support-us/ways-to-give/donate-now/

The late Robert Henry (Bob) Fennell

The death has occurred of Robert Henry (Bob) Fennell of Churchtown, Dublin / Ballickmoyler, Carlow.

May 4, 2022. Peacefully, with his loving family by his side, under the wonderful care of the staff of St John’s House, Merrion Road.

Dearly beloved husband to Doris, much loved father to Russell, Annalee and Nigel; brother of Carrie and the late Willie, Eileen, Olive, Victor, Georgie and Gordon.

He will be sadly missed by his loving and much loved wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Colman, his adored grandchildren Georgina, Sophie and Oliver, nieces, nephews and relatives.

His passion for teaching and for coaching and playing rugby and cricket will be missed by the wide circle of friends he made during his long career.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 9, at 11.30am in Castletown Church of Ireland (Killaban), Co. Laois, R14 KN30, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery (beside Killeshin Church of Ireland, Ballickmoyler Road, Carlow, R93 EC84).

The late Maura (Margaret) Dempsey (née Foley)
 

The death has occurred of Maura (Margaret) Dempsey (née Foley) 2 Old Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny / Nurney, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Michael & brother Pat.

Deeply regretted by her sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, Breeda, relatives & friends.

May Maura's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 10am in Saint Patrick's Church, Rathoe, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

