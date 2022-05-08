Summer Walking Festival to take place this month in Carlow

There are 18 different walking routes to suit all abilities
The Summer Walking Festival is back and will take place from May 27 -29 throughout County Carlow.
If you’re a serious rambler or just like to stretch your legs and enjoy the view, then the Carlow Summer Walking Festival is for you!
The magnificent Blackstairs Mountains and the picturesque River Barrow form the perfect backdrop for a range of superb walks to suit all levels.
The @carlowtourism Summer Walking Festival takes place from 27-29 May.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) May 8, 2022
Book one of eighteen walks to suit all levels at https://t.co/0peuEYAdIr@carlowppn @failte_ireland @ancienteastIRL @getirelandactiv @CarlowLibraries @ActiveCarlow pic.twitter.com/JCerLfYDKO
Explore on foot the lush green landscape associated with Ireland’s Ancient East, immerse yourself in thousands of years of history and heritage found in abundance in County Carlow.
The Carlow Summer Walking Festival is a great opportunity for the beginner, experienced or advanced walker to enjoy the challenges of Carlow’s mountain treks or the peace of its woodland walks.
There are 18 different levels to suit all walking abilities and are available to book now through here
