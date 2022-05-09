Search

09 May 2022

€50m funding to improve waste water needs of rural villages welcomed in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

09 May 2022 7:33 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed an announcement by her party colleague and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien regarding the commencement of a new funding scheme targeting the waste water collection and treatment needs of villages and settlements without access to public waste water services. 

The scheme is funded by a €50 million commitment under the National Development Plan.

The scheme is now open to Local Authorities for application and will stay open for applications until September 15th. There will also be an information workshop for Local Authorities.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said:

"The improved waste water services will enable local authorities to work in partnership with the community to enable villages and settlements to be better places to live, work and visit, to support overall Government objectives under Housing for All and give practical effect to our vision for a vibrant rural Ireland under Our Rural Future.”

This new measure will provide 85% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with the remaining 15% in funding coming from the relevant local authority.

