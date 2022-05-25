CSO reveals distance between remote work hubs and homes in Carlow

Over a quarter of homes in Carlow are revealed to be 10km or more away from a remote working hub.

That's according to the latest report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), released on Wednesday May 25, alongside information on distances between residential dwellings and childcare services.

The report found South-East regions, including Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford, were 10km or more away from a remote work hub, as well as counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo, Cork City, Cork County and Kerry.

The homes account for almost 18% of residential dwellings across Ireland.

Almost four in 10 (38.4%) residential dwellings in Donegal were situated 10km or more from a remote work hub, while in Kilkenny it was 35.2% and in Cork county it was 33.5%.

The report also reveals 6 in 10 (58%) homes across the country are situated less than 5km from a remote work hub, with 97% in Dublin City.

According to statistician, Dermot Kinane, the publication "provides insights" on accessibility of services.

He said, "This new release, ‘Distance to Remote Work Hubs and Childcare Services (February 2022)’, identifies how close or far away households in Ireland are located to remote work hubs and childcare services, and provides insights on the differences in service accessibility at regional and county level.

"It complements the 2019 'Measuring Distance to Everyday Services in Ireland' publication which looked at how close or far away people in Ireland lived from common everyday facilities such as schools, hospitals, public transport stops, post offices and banks."

Meanwhile, analysis of today's report shows households are, on average, 1.6km from a childcare service.

It shows almost one in three (33%) residential dwellings in Ireland are situated less than 500 metres from a childcare service, doubling to two in three (66%) for residents in Dublin City.

Residential dwellings in Leitrim (3.2km), Roscommon (3.0km) and Mayo (2.9km) had the longest average distances to a childcare service, while the shortest distances were noted in Dublin City (0.4km) and Cork City (0.5km).

Homes in the Dublin Region were on average 0.5km from a childcare service while in the West Region (Galway City, Galway county, Mayo and Roscommon) the average distance rose to 2.5km.

Just 0.6% of residential dwellings in the State were 10km or more from a childcare service.

Infographic: CSO