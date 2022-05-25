ALERT: Road closures in Carlow

Road users are advised to use alternative routes where possible
Muinebheag Municipal District will be closing the Local Road L-3037, between The Ridge Crossroads and Old Leighlin National School in order to facilitate resurfacing works along this section of road.
HGVs and Buses will be permitted access at certain times.
Local Access will be maintained at all times.
The road will be closed on Thursday May 26, Friday May 27 and Monday May 30 between the hours of 7am to 6pm
Traffic Management / Detours will be in place.
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time.
