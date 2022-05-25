Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday May 25, 2022
The late Pat Butler
The death has occurred of Pat Butler of Rathbawn, Tullow, Carlow
May 24, 2022, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family; pre-deceased by his sister Betty.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Patrick and Adrian, daughters Claire, Lorraine and Ciara, brothers Tom, Ned, John, Des and Michael, sisters Dora and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Norah and Sinead, sons-in-law Jamie and Kevin, grandchildren Ailbhe, Cathál, James, Noah, Charlie and Evie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May Pat Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 1pm concluding at 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of St. John The Baptist, Grange on Friday for 11.30am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.
