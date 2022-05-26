Search

26 May 2022

Calling all Carlow GAA Clubs! Be in with a chance to win up to €40,000

Calling all Carlow GAA Clubs! Be in with a chance to win up to €40,000

TV presenter Emer O’Neill and Meath LGFA star Emma Duggan launch competition

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

26 May 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

GAA clubs all over Carlow are in with a chance of winning incredible prizes worth €40,000 as part of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps competition.

To nominate a GAA club to win, simply purchase a promotional box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Using a unique on-pack code, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate a club of your choice.

Meath LGFA star, Emma Duggan and TV presenter and former basketball player, Emer O’Neill were on hand to officially launch the promotion with a previous winning club, Skryne GFC.

The Co. Meath club claimed first prize with €25,000 and have demonstrated how the prize has transformed their GAA club through the restoration of their pitch and purchasing some new equipment including gaelic footballs, training accessories and club jerseys for members.

Starting on Monday June 27, the camps will run up to August 26. 

To date, more than 80,000 participants are booked to attend a Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp this summer, with an added sense of excitement noticeable as this year sees numbers back at full capacity across the country following Covid restrictions. Visit www.kelloggsculcamps/gaa.ie for further booking information.

Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Ireland General Manager said “Based on incredible feedback and very popular engagement levels, we are delighted to officially launch the nationwide competition.

This is open for all GAA clubs across the country to be in with a chance to win prizes worth a total of €40,000. This on-pack competition provides GAA members with a great opportunity to raise vital funds for their club.

“We want to encourage everyone to nominate their club to be in with a chance. Through our partnership with the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, we are very proud to support the grassroots of the GAA.”

For more information on the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps visit gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps  

Carlow native among guests for this week's Late Late Show

Carlow students win top prizes in nationwide art competition

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media