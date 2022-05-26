€1.64m in funding as part of Health Capital Plan welcomed in Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €1.64m for the county as part of the 2022 Health Capital Plan.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I am delighted to say that, as part of this capital health funding, €1.5m has been allocated to the Sacred Heart Hospital along with €400,000 for works on a replacement ambulance base in Carlow.

“Meanwhile, Kelvin Grove has also been allocated €100,000 for a new building for Children’s Therapy Services at Holy Angels, which will assist children with complex needs.

The Carlow TD added:

“This is a plan that demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in Carlow and Kilkenny’s healthcare infrastructure. It is focused on the delivery of a quality health and social care service across our counties within the context of climate action.

“This plan continues to progress the construction of new builds, the replacement and upgrade of aging infrastructure and continuing to focus on providing healthcare in the community."

The 2022 Capital Plan reiterates the Government’s commitment to investing in our health and social care service. The plan builds on Minister Donnelly’s core priorities of access, affordability and quality in healthcare by supporting the delivery of strategic reform, a move towards better care in the community and building on the learnings and innovative changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health capital funding available in 2022 is €1.02bn, an increase of 4% on 2021.

This investment will enable the HSE to progress projects in 2022, including Government priority programmes and major capital projects of elective care centres in Dublin, Cork and Galway as well as investment in primary and community care settings.

Capital investment has a critical role to play in enabling and enhancing service provision, and to drive the reforms of universal healthcare, set out in Sláintecare.

This includes investment to facilitate reorienting the model of care away from acute hospitals and towards primary and community settings and addressing capacity and infrastructural deficits that exist in the system.