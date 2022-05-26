Search

26 May 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday May 26, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday May 26, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday May 26, 2022

The late Murt Brennan

The death has occurred of Murt Brennan of 33 Idrone Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 25, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Angela, much loved father of T.J, Debbie and the late baby Debbie and William, adored grandad of Jason, Levi, Jemelle and Paige, treasured great-grandfather of Eve and cherished brother of Mary, Tom, Jim, Michael and the late Paddy, Sean and Bridie

He will be sadly missed by his loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law Olivia, son-in-law Paul, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Murt’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Friday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Patrick (Pat) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Connor of Tullow, Carlow / Kildare.

May 25, 2022, at the District Hospital, Carlow.

Deeply regretted by his loving son Richard, Richard’s partner Samantha, siblings Kathleen, Bridie, Michael, Josephine, Peter, Thomas, Ann and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton, Carlow on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for committal service at 2pm.

The funeral Mass may be viewed using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-family-parish-3

The cremation service may be viewed using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

News

