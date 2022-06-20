Music Generation to hold 2-day music camp for children in Carlow

Music Generation Carlow - Come and Try Pop & Rock
Music Generation are holding a 2-day Music Camp for children aged 8-13 in Carlow on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 of July from 10am to 3pm each day.
Open to all beginners on Guitar, Drums and Vocals.
Cost is €25.
To sign up or for more information email: musicgenerationcarlow@kcetb.ie
