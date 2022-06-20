Carlow man with 101 previous convictions given suspended sentence for trespass offence

A Carlow man with 101 previous convictions was handed down a three-month suspended prison sentence during last week's Tullamore District Court sitting for the offence of trespassing in an apartment in the town.

Myles Doran, 73 Tommy Murphy park, Graigcullen, Carlow pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened on September 21, 2021 at Apartment 1, 51 William Street, Tullamore.

Doran was charged with “having entered a building known as Apartment 1, 51, William Street, Tullamore, as a trespasser did attempt to commit an arrestable offence to wit theft therein, contrary to Section 12(1)(b) and (3) of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.”

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that the incident happened at 11.45pm.

“At that time,” commented the Sergeant, “the Garda Station got a call that there was a man on the roof of the William Street building. When the guards arrived on the scene they saw that €200 worth of damage had been caused to a window.”

The Sergeant said Doran had 101 previous convictions, including convictions for theft and public order.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin told the court that his client was going through a bad period at the time.

"He was mentally not in a good place.”

The sergeant remarked that “It would appear that he was having some sort of psychiatric episode. He subsequently had to attend Portlaoise psychiatric hospital.”

He added that nothing was stolen but the residents of Apartment 1 were rather upset and agitated by the incident.

Mr Martin said his client's wife died of suicide some years ago, and he developed an alcohol problem afterwards. He's on social welfare of €173 per week.

The solicitor added that his client was assaulted in Carlow some weeks ago during which “his stomach was cut open.”

“On a positive note,” Mr Martin continued, “he has a daughter and she got married recently.”

Judge Patricia Cronin commented that seeing a strange man trespassing in their apartment “must have been a horrendous experience for the owners”.

“This was someone's home and it must have felt awful to experience this.”

The judge said Doran has “a very chequered history”.

“There was also no offer of compensation. However, I take into consideration the mitigating factors and the fact that the previous convictions are of some antiquity.” She sentenced him to three months imprisonment, suspending it for 12 months.

“Therefore, Mr Doran, you must stay out of trouble for the next 12 months or else the prison sentence will be activated.”