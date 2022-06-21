Car stolen from driveway in early hours of morning in latest theft in Carlow

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary and theft of a car from a house in The Willows in the early hours of Monday morning.
Shortly before 4am the front door of the house was forced open and a set of car keys taken. The car, a black Volkswagen Golf was then driven away at speed.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or was in the vicinity of Hackettstown Road between 4am and 5am and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.
Gardaí in Carlow are also investigating a break in at a garden shed in Milford Cross.
The break in occurred between 6pm on Sunday 12 and 3pm on Thursday 16 where a number of pieces of gardening equipment were taken – Husqvarna strimmer, a hedgecutter (brand unknown), a Husqvarna chainsaw and various other gardening tools.
Anyone with any information or who saw any suspicious acrtivity in the area between those dates is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
