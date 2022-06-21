Car stolen from driveway in early hours of morning in latest theft in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary and theft of a car from a house in The Willows in the early hours of Monday morning.

Shortly before 4am the front door of the house was forced open and a set of car keys taken. The car, a black Volkswagen Golf was then driven away at speed.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or was in the vicinity of Hackettstown Road between 4am and 5am and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

Gardaí in Carlow are also investigating a break in at a garden shed in Milford Cross.

The break in occurred between 6pm on Sunday 12 and 3pm on Thursday 16 where a number of pieces of gardening equipment were taken – Husqvarna strimmer, a hedgecutter (brand unknown), a Husqvarna chainsaw and various other gardening tools.

Anyone with any information or who saw any suspicious acrtivity in the area between those dates is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.