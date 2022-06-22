Search

22 Jun 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 22, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 22, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 22, 2022

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

The late Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey)

The death has occurred of Bernie Nolan (née Dempsey) of Rossmore View, Killeshin, Carlow / Laois.

Bernie passed away peacefully, on June 20, 2022. Predeceased by her Dad Dinny and sisters Chrissie and Josie.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, much loved mother of Tara and Eddie, her adopted daughters Kellyanne, Delly, the little One and Aoífe, adored grandmother to Lyla, Pauric, Lacey, Oísín and Odhrán her mother Sheila Dempsey, her brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home Rossmore View, on Thursday with prayers at 8pm Thursday evening. Removal on Friday Morning at 11am to The Holy Cross Church Killeshin for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by committal service at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

Bernie's cremation service may be viewed by clicking on the following link: Victorian Chapel

Public servants in Carlow earning over €150,000 set for pay increases

The late Paddy Lennon

The death has occurred of Paddy Lennon of Clogrennane, Carlow / Laois.

Paddy passed away, on June 20, 2022.

Beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Tom, Mary, Anne, Patty, Patrick, Eileen and Sean.

Predeceased by his son Joe and sisters Margaret, Mary and brother Pierce.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Tom, Jack, Jim and Joe, his sisters Nell and Amy, nephews, nieces and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his daughter Anne Holohan’s home in Coon West via Carlow, Co. Kilkenny ( Eircode R93 VR72) on Thursday 23 June from 3pm – 9pm and Friday from 3pm – concluding with rosary at 9pm. Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, on Saturday at 12 noon and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Saturday Morning Please

Donations to St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media