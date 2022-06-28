Gardaí investigating in Carlow following theft of puppies

Three greyhound puppies were taken from a farm in Bagenalstown area
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of three greyhound puppies from a farm in Bagenalstown area.
The pups were taken between 11pm on Tuesday night (June 21) and 5am on Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 977 4120.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.