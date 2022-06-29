CARLOW WEATHER: Scattered showers expected today with top temperatures of 18 degrees
Sunny spells in Leinster this morning with well scattered showers. The showers will become heavier and most frequent in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with light to moderate southwest to west winds.
Tonight, there will be long clear spells with showers becoming confined mainly to eastern coasts. Longer spells of rain will develop along parts of the east coat overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.
Light breezes will allow isolated mist patches to develop.
Varying cloud, sunny spells & showers today,— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2022
Highs: 14°C to 18°C.
Morning: Showers most frequent over western half of country & parts of Ulster️
Afternoon: Showers heavier & will extend over eastern half of country ️
Evening: Showers will mainly affect Ulster & Leinster ️ pic.twitter.com/bsDzz0QwqY
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
