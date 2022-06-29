ALERT: Water mains will be switched off in parts of Carlow today
To facilitate essential water mains repairs, the water serving The Downs, Burrin Dale, Pollerton and surrounding areas may need to be turned off between the hours of 10am to 5pm today Wednesday June 29, 2022.
For enquiries, please contact IrishWater on 1800 278 278.
