Search

29 Jun 2022

Quad and scrambler bikes among latest thefts in Carlow

Quad and scrambler bikes among latest thefts in Carlow

Quad and scrambler bikes among latest thefts in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

29 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a garden shed in Askea Lawns.

Two scrambler bikes were taken when the lock was broken between 11pm on Monday 20 and 10am on Tuesday 21.

Garda are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday June 29, 2022

A red Yamaha Grizzly quad bike was taken during the course of a burglary at a garden shed at a house in Tankardstown in the early hours of Tuesday morning 21.

The bike was taken shortly after 2am.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who is offered this bike for sale to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.

Gardaí received a report of a trailer stolen from a farmyard in Coonogue on Friday.

The single axel silver MCM trailer was taken around 6.20pm and was seen traveling in the direction of Kiltealy.

Anyone who was travelling that route and may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí in Borris or Bagenalstown.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media