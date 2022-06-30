CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected
Today will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest early on. Some showers may turn thundery at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light westerly breezes.
Cloudy at times, although the showers will generally die away overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light westerly breezes.
Heavy thundery rain will continue to clear the east coast this morning ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 30, 2022
Sunny spells will develop, scattered showers will move westwards through the day too, with the odd heavy one later ️
Highs of 15°C to 19°C, best values in the east, light westerly breezes ️ pic.twitter.com/9DnRcjdrDT
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
