Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Thursday June 30, 2022

The late Joseph McCabe

The death has occurred of Joseph McCabe of Hanover Sq., Carlow Town, Carlow / Drumcondra, Dublin / Monasterevin, Kildare.



Joseph passed away, peacefully, on June 28, 2022, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Beloved husband of Marion and much loved stepfather of Catherine and Martina.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, stepdaughters, his 6 grandchildren, brothers Sean, Tom, Pat and Michael, sisters Ellen and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many good friends and neighbours.

May Joseph’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St Carlow on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

The late Patrick (Paddy) Doyle

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Doyle of The Hallow and formerly of Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his brother Jim, Sadly missed by Brian and all his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 2pm to 7pm followed by removal to his house afterwards. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass for Paddy can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

House Strictly Private Please.