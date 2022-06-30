'The Time for Change' - Sinn Féin to host public meeting in Carlow this Friday

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said the appetite for a change of government is growing stronger.

Her comments come ahead of a public meeting hosted by the Sinn Féin leadership in Carlow on Friday evening. The Time For Change meeting will discuss the need for a government that will put ordinary workers and families first to deliver solutions to the crises in housing, health and the cost of living.

McDonald will address the meeting, along with Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty and Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

Speaking today, Mary Lou McDonald said:

“I am looking forward to being in Carlow on Friday to talk to people about the need for a change of government. It’s clear that the appetite for change has only grown since the last election. We want you to join the discussion and make your voice heard.

"People want to see a government that will put them and their family first. A government that will work hard for them to deliver solutions to the crises in housing, health and the cost of living.

“The current government has been in power for two years and it is clear that they are out of touch, out of ideas and out of time. It’s time for change and it’s time for a new government.

“We must fix housing and end rip-off rents, build a strong public health service that works for everyone, prioritise education, tackle the out-of- control cost of living and rebuild our public health service. The solutions are there and it’s time to deliver them.

“I hope people from Carlow and the surrounding counties will join us on Friday evening to take part in these discussions. We want to hear your views and your experiences, so join us, be part of the conversation and make your voice heard.”

The meeting will be held in the Talbot Hotel at 7.30pm on Friday July 1.