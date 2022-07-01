CARLOW WEATHER: Mix of sunny spells and scattered showers expected for weekend ahead

Weekend will start changeable and cool, especially in the west. Warmer dry intervals developing midweek as high pressure builds.

Today

Sunny spells with cloud building from the west through the day, with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle by afternoon or evening. More widespread falls by late evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, with light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Persistent and at times heavy rain will gradually clear away overnight, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds

Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals, particularly later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Dry in most areas with some lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Cloudy this morning with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle, brighter spells at times in east ️



Widespread falls of rain will move into western areas through the morning & gradually spread eastwards in the afternoon & evening, heavy at times ️



Highs of 14°C to 18°C ️ pic.twitter.com/8iLOLWiF4x — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 1, 2022

Sunday

Sunday will be mainly dry for most of the country with some good sunny spells isolated showers, mostly in western areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Dry in many places, along with scattered showers, particularly in the west and northwest, spreading further inland towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Monday

Mostly dry with spells of sunshine and isolated showers, most frequent in western parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with mostly light westerly winds