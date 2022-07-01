Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Friday July 1, 2022
The late Laura McGuire
The death has occurred of Laura McGuire of Spencer Dock, Dublin / Carlow / Ballyhaunis, Mayo.
June 22, 2022, suddenly.
Laura, beloved daughter of Joan and Sean (Ballyhaunis), dear sister of Sinead and sister-in-law to Corey and auntie of Ailbe. Sadly missed by her loving family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock (D15 CA4V) on Monday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballyhaunis Cemetery (arriving at 3.15 pm approx).
Laura’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Monday morning
House private and family flowers only, please.
The late John Charles Lawlor
The death has occurred of John Charles Lawlor of Brownshill, Carlow / Tullamore, Offaly.
June 29, 2022, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Gladys and by his brother Billy.
Dearly loved husband of Trish. Sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael, David and Brendan, sisters Florrie and Jenny, mother-in-law Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, colleagues, staff, clients, relatives and friends.
May John Rest in Peace.
House, strictly private, please.
Funeral Arrangements Later on RIP.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.