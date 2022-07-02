Gardai seek video footage of collision between motorcyclist and on-duty Garda

Gardai are seeking witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and an on-duty member of An Garda Síochána.
The collision occurred at the Victoria Road/Monahan Road Junction in Cork City yesterday evening (Friday July 1).
The male Garda was performing a static checkpoint as part of the policing response to a major public event in the locality at approximately 7pm.
The motorcyclist failed to remain at the scene.
The member of An Garda Síochána was subsequently taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening facial and head injuries.
No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of the Victoria Road/Monahan Road Junction between 6.50pm and 7.05pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.