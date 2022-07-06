Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday July 6, 2022
The late Sr Mary Murphy
The death has occurred of Sr Mary Murphy RSM of Drummond, St. Mullins, Carlow.
July 5, 2022. Loving daughter of the late John and Nan. Very sadly missed by her sisters Sr Liz RSM and Brigid (Fox), her brothers Pat and Sean, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, dearly loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, and Sisters of Mercy Ireland and USA.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at her family home (R95 YH02) on Wednesday from 12 noon with Evening Prayers at 8pm and on Thursday from 12 noon with removal at 7pm to St Brendan's Church, Drummond.
Funeral Mass on Friday July 8, at 11am followed by burial in St Mullins Cemetery.
No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research
Funeral Mass can be viewed here
