08 Jul 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following theft of ponies in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

08 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of two bay filly ponies from a field at Ballymoon.

The ponies were taken sometime between 1pm on Tuesday and 9pm on Thursday. Anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 977 4120.

A bicycle was taken from outside Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Thursday evening.

The grey Trek bicycle was left unattended for 15 minutes between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may be offered this bicycle for sale to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620.

